Triumph Capital Management Sells 20,847 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,847 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.1% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,678 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 497,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 32,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,570. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $78.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41.

