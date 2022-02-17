Triumph Capital Management Sells 62,334 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,334 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,026,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,109,000 after buying an additional 224,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 820,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,190,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

