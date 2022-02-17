Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

