Truist Financial Trims IAA (NYSE:IAA) Target Price to $50.00

IAA (NYSE:IAA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for IAA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IAA. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.67.
Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. IAA has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $64.55.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in IAA by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
About IAA
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAA (IAA)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.