Truist Financial Trims IAA (NYSE:IAA) Target Price to $50.00

IAA (NYSE:IAA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for IAA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IAA. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. IAA has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in IAA by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.