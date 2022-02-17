Trust Co of Kansas Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co of Kansas lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,299,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $275.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

