TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Shares of TRST opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $661.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 5,296 shares of company stock worth $172,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

