TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on April 1st

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Shares of TRST opened at $34.43 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $661.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.87.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 5,296 shares of company stock worth $172,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

