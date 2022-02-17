Trybe Capital Management LP Takes $6.60 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,000. Marvell Technology makes up 3.8% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,021 shares of company stock worth $34,305,788 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.42. 255,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,392,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

