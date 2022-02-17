Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS TGVSF remained flat at $$24.00 on Wednesday. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257. Tryg A/S has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

