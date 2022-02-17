Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Head-To-Head Survey

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tscan Therapeutics -522.54% -779.91% -32.14% Cidara Therapeutics -106.76% -722.37% -85.70%

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tscan Therapeutics $1.09 million 112.95 -$26.13 million N/A N/A Cidara Therapeutics $12.07 million 4.60 -$72.11 million ($1.07) -0.78

Tscan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cidara Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tscan Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tscan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Tscan Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 315.06%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.56, indicating a potential upside of 688.29%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Tscan Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Tscan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Tscan Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.