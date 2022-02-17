TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Down 7.8% This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $87,096.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 122,308,035,615 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

