Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 13,246 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.0% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,467,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 546,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,889,033. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

