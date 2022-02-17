Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,506 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.90.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.27. 69,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average is $127.14.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.