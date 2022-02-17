Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 484 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.00. The company had a trading volume of 179,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,743. The company has a market capitalization of $256.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.15. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $147.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

