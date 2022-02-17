Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 204,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,760,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

