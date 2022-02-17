Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 42,663 Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at $437,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at $24,434,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $6,425,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYRN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Byrna Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. 189,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.69 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

