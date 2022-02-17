Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 715 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $109.63. 351,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,873,080. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.