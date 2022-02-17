Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,233 shares of company stock worth $1,538,973. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

NYSE GM traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,122,090. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

