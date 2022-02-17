Twinbeech Capital LP Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up approximately 0.9% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

ROST stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.50. 51,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.10 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

