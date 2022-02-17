Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $5.72 Million in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 135,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Skechers U.S.A. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,980. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

