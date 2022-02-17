Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $16.32 Million Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 652,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,000. Carnival Co. & makes up approximately 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.07% of Carnival Co. & at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $22.77. 502,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,637,082. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

