Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 83,196 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.25. 83,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,613. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CBRE Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

