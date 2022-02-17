Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $42.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -150.99 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $220,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

