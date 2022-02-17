Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $171,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 12.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,761,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,055,000 after acquiring an additional 190,151 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 26.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 127,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,282. The firm has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.04%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.