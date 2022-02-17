Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $467.99 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.2% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $467,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.35. 29,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

