Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 709.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.0% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $390,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $67.46. 322,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,210,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.