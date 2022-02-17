Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 190,151 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,151 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Novartis worth $144,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.93. 126,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,282. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $194.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

