Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 190,151 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,151 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Novartis worth $144,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.93. 126,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,282. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $194.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 48.04%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.