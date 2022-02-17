Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.44. 150,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,509. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $240.46 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

