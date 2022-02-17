Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Tyler Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.410-$7.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.41-7.58 EPS.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $7.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $469.74. 178,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,670. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 122.03 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $491.66 and a 200 day moving average of $495.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.96.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total transaction of $2,303,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

