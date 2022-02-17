UBP Investment Advisors SA Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,355,174 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.