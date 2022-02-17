UBP Investment Advisors SA Has $1.35 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC traded down $10.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $375.05. 18,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,726. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

