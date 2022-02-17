UBS Group AG Has $1.61 Billion Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.27% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,605,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.35 on Thursday, reaching $270.50. The company had a trading volume of 42,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,951. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.