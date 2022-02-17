UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $856,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,889. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

