UBS Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 520 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 520 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 500 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 515.90 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC set a CHF 492 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 525 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 472.54.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.