UBS Group Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $114.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $106.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of PGR opened at $106.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.13.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,083,938. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

