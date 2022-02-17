Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,500 ($47.36) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($31.80) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,743.75 ($37.13).

Shares of ULE opened at GBX 2,874 ($38.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 1,850 ($25.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,420 ($46.28). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,068.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

