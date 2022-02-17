Ulysses Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ulysses Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.28. 242,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,911,498. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.24 and its 200-day moving average is $160.42. The company has a market capitalization of $450.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

