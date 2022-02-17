Ulysses Management LLC Sells 70,000 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Ulysses Management LLC lowered its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bancorp worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancorp stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,931. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

