Ulysses Management LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.2% of Ulysses Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.39. 104,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810,561. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

