Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the January 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNIEF shares. Desjardins increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNIEF opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

