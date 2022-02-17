Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Sells $2,287,500.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $374.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.91. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

