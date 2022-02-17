Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Unilever in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

UL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

