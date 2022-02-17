Unio Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Unio Capital LLC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,670 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Unio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 689,000.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 234,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,000,000.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.19. 43,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.62. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

