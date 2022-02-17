Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) CEO Sells $31,020.00 in Stock

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) CEO David Scott Silverman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.81. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 25.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 23,700.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 105.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 81.8% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

