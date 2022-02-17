Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.4% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,182. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.46.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

