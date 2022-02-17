Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 49,042 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.87% of Veritone worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,485,000 after purchasing an additional 94,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,319 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 6.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,328,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 136.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 622,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.21. 2,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,540. Veritone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.01.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

