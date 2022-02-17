Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,248 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after buying an additional 779,074 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,101,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,863,000 after buying an additional 220,788 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after buying an additional 181,572 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,412. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.