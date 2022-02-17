Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.18. 23,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.