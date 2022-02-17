Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 43,293 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,293 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 51,302 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 260,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.80. 242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,190. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.54 million, a P/E ratio of 161.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.