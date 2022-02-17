United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $103,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,318,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,798,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,880,000 after purchasing an additional 54,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.57. 157,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,391. The firm has a market cap of $435.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.45 and its 200 day moving average is $167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

